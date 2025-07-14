As a successful Open Source project I acknowledge and am aware that we (I mean curl) might get more attention than some others, and that we are used as or considered a “model” sometimes, making it even more important to do things right. From my language use in public to source code decisions. I try to live up to these expectations.

A part of my job is to make companies become paying customers so that I can afford working on curl – and once they have become customers I need to every now and then attend to support tickets from them. I can work full-time on curl thanks to my commercial customers.