Open Hardware: ESP32 and More
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Loosely coupled configuration for Home Assistant
My home is getting more and more connected, and the number of my automations grows each passing month. Recently, I equipped my roller shutters with connected Somfy engines so they could roll down automatically when it’s too hot in summer. Spoiler: given the current heatwave, it’s a boon!
Tom's Hardware ☛ Security vulnerability on U.S. trains that let anyone activate the brakes on the rear car, was known for 13 years — operators refused to fix the issue until now
A security vulnerability on American trains was discovered in 2012, but the American Association of Railways (AAR) has refused to act on it until the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published an advisory a few days ago. According to Hardware Security Researcher Neils on X (formerly Twitter), they first discovered the issue in 2012 when software-defined radios (SDR) started becoming more popular. All American trains were equipped with an End-of-Train (EoT) module attached to the last carriage, which reports telemetry data to the front of the train wirelessly.
Hackaday ☛ Jcorp Nomad: ESP32-S3 Offline Media Server In A Thumbdrive
[Jackson Studner] wrote in to let us know about his ESP32-based media server: Jcorp Nomad.
