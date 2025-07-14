Firefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hlFirefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hl

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: Firefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hl | Mageia Blog (English) —

The issue had two causes. The first one, noticed during the QA process for the linked Security Advisories, was produced by a bug in the tools used to build Firefox for this architecture4.

The second one was harder to squash, and we were on the verge of informing you that we could not continue updating these software products in Mageia 9 for the armv7hl architecture.

But then, Pascal Terjan (one of our packagers), found a patch in the Debian community for exactly the same issue (a Rust component was using the fat link time optimization)