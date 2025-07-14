news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: 9 Reasons Gaming on Linux Is Better Than Ever —

While there's always been some form of gaming on Linux PCs, this was mainly a curiosity rather than something the platform was known for. However, in the face of a declining Windows gaming experience, and huge amounts of hard work from thousands of people, gaming on Linux is ready to be taken seriously.

If you're a gamer that's never strayed away from Windows, then you might wonder what reasons you might have to give Linux a go. It just so happens that I have nine good ones right here.