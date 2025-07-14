Linux Mint 22.2 Beta Expected Soon, Focus Shifts to LMDE 7

news

Linux Mint has released its regular monthly newsletter; this time, we have some exciting updates to share with you. First up, the team is making steady progress toward the beta release of Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara,” with a slew of new features and refinements in the pipeline.

Currently in the final stages of development, Mint 22.2 is shaping up to be a noteworthy update. The team is focusing on merging pull requests and polishing packages, though an exact release date hasn’t been set just yet. If all goes according to plan, users can expect the beta to drop by late July or early August.