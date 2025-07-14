Review: openSUSE's MicroOS and RefreshOS 2.5

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



I didn't spend a lot of time with RefreshOS, just a few days, due to its hardware limitations. However, when running the distribution in a virtual machine the distribution was mostly "pleasantly boring". It's Debian Stable running an older version of KDE Plasma and about as predictable, stable, and plain as that implies. Apart from the unusual application menu, which just took me a few hours to get used to navigating, nothing really stood out. RefreshOS doesn't appear to have any special features, problems, or unusual approaches which set it apart from the other dozen or so Debian-based distributions running the Plasma desktop. The default application selection (Brave, Deepin Calendar, and Nemo) are an odd combination to pair with Plasma, but the mixture works well enough.