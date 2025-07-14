Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.