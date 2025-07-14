news
Start of DebConf25
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debconf25 welcomes its sponsors
DebConf25, the 26th edition of the Debian conference is taking place in Brest Campus of IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire, France. We appreciate the organizers for their hard work, and hope this event will be highly beneficial for those who attend in person as well as online.
This event would not be possible without the help from our generous sponsors. We would like to warmly welcome the sponsors of DebConf 25, and introduce them to you.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: DebConf25 starts today in Brest on Monday, July 14, 2025
DebConf25, the 25th annual Debian Developer Conference, is taking place in Brest, France from 14 to 19 July 2025. Debian contributors from all over the world have come together at the Campus of IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire, Brest, to participate and work in a conference exclusively ran by volunteers.