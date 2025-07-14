Start of DebConf25

DebConf25, the 26th edition of the Debian conference is taking place in Brest Campus of IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire, France. We appreciate the organizers for their hard work, and hope this event will be highly beneficial for those who attend in person as well as online.

This event would not be possible without the help from our generous sponsors. We would like to warmly welcome the sponsors of DebConf 25, and introduce them to you.