posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: 4 reasons I switched from Arch to NixOS —

I’ve been trying out different Linux distributions and am still searching for the one that best suits my needs. The Arch Linux distribution works best with the pre-packed KDE or GNOME environment, but if you don’t, it tends to break, and a lot of manual configuration is required.

On the other hand, NixOS leaves room for a lot more experimentation, thanks to its easy rollback recovery features. It does have a steeper learning curve, especially for users not familiar with functional programming concepts. However, once learning its configuration files and module system, you'll find that it’s highly customizable and easier to move between systems with minimal setup.

Arch also has a steep learning curve for beginners moving from Windows to Linux. Still, if you break something in the system, rolling it back to your previous state is much easier with NixOS than with Arch. That leaves a lot of room for experimentation and testing until you get things right.