The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.

Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 14, 2025



This week we got news about new GNOME and KDE Plasma updates, a major release of the Amarok music player, the end of life of Ubuntu 24.10, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for business developers, Parrot OS 6.4, OBS Studio 31.1, Wayland 1.24, Calibre 8.6, KDE Frameworks 6.16, GParted Live 1.7.0-8, and CachyOS’s July 2025 release.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 open-source multimedia framework and System76’s new Adder WS laptop. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for July 13th, 2025.

