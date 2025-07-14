As mentioned in Doing a bit of stress work on a new HDD, I have a failing 5TB drive which is going to be replace by a 4TB drive. Only about 1.45TB are used, so there’s plenty of space to grow.

If you get one thing from this post, don’t be downsizing zpools like this. I would have had much less work and opportunity for error, if I had returned that 4TB drive and waited for a 5TB drive to arrive. Don’t do what I did.

Earlier today, I visited the Bridgewater location of 365DataCenter.com and took out the old drive and added in the new drive. As mentioned in that last post, I still have some work to do. I have to export the old zpool (to take it offline), then adjust all the mountpoint for the new zpool, then run some tests and see if I got everything right.

This post is about those changes to see how things go.