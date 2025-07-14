news
-
Real Linux User ☛ AppFlowy Basics – How to migrate a simple Notion structure to AppFlowy
Anyone even remotely interested in both productivity and digital tools that support it has probably at least heard of Notion. Notion is currently one of the most popular productivity apps available. Notion is fantastic and offers a huge arsenal of standard building blocks to build your productivity applications relatively easily.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Swapping zpools – moving from using main_tank to using data
As mentioned in Doing a bit of stress work on a new HDD, I have a failing 5TB drive which is going to be replace by a 4TB drive. Only about 1.45TB are used, so there’s plenty of space to grow.
If you get one thing from this post, don’t be downsizing zpools like this. I would have had much less work and opportunity for error, if I had returned that 4TB drive and waited for a 5TB drive to arrive. Don’t do what I did.
Earlier today, I visited the Bridgewater location of 365DataCenter.com and took out the old drive and added in the new drive. As mentioned in that last post, I still have some work to do. I have to export the old zpool (to take it offline), then adjust all the mountpoint for the new zpool, then run some tests and see if I got everything right.
This post is about those changes to see how things go.
-
SANS ☛ Experimental Suspicious Domain Feed
So I searched for some commonly used criteria to identify "bad" domain names, and found these: [...]
-
Dan Langille ☛ Clear the existing good drive and add it to the new zpool
In this post:
FreeBSD 14.2
removing the zfs labels from an drive which was part of a zpool which is no longer in use
destroying the partitions
creating a new partition
adding that drive to a recently created single-drive zpool to create a mirror
-
University of Toronto ☛ People still use our old-fashioned Unix login servers
We have two sorts of login servers. There's effectively one general purpose login server that people aren't supposed to do heavy duty computation on (and which uses per-user CPU and RAM limits to help with that), and four 'compute' login servers where they can go wild and use up all of the CPUs and memory they can get their hands on (with no guarantees that there will be any, those machines are basically first come, first served; for guaranteed CPUs and RAM people need to use our SLURM cluster). Usage of these servers has declined over time, but they still see a reasonable amount of use, including by people who have only recently joined the department (as graduate students or otherwise).
-
Subnetspider ☛ How to install and configure Forgejo on FreeBSD
Today I wanted to try out Bastille 1.0 on a fresh FreeBSD 14.3 machine, so I decided to set up Forgejo in a Jail. This blog post was heavily inspired by: https://bsdbox.de/en/artikel/gitea/gitea-lokal
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grub Customizer on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 users seeking to customize their bootloader experience will find Grub Customizer an invaluable tool for managing their system’s boot configuration. This powerful graphical interface transforms the complex task of GRUB modification into an intuitive, user-friendly process that eliminates the need for manual configuration file editing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Hypnotix on openSUSE
The digital entertainment landscape has transformed dramatically, with IPTV streaming becoming increasingly popular among GNU/Linux users seeking flexible media consumption options. Hypnotix stands out as a robust, open-source IPTV player that brings seamless streaming capabilities to desktop environments.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Fedora 42
Neovim represents a significant evolution in text editing technology, offering developers and system administrators a powerful, extensible alternative to traditional Vim. This modern text editor has gained tremendous popularity among professionals working with languages like Rust, Python, Go, and TypeScript.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Asterisk on Linux Mint 22
Installing Asterisk on Linux Mint 22 opens up a world of powerful telecommunications possibilities for your organization. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the process, ensuring a successful deployment of this robust open-source PBX system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on AlmaLinux 10 [Ed: Doing Microsoft's biddings; better to explore KATE]
VSCodium represents a privacy-focused alternative to Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, offering developers the same powerful features without telemetry tracking. This comprehensive guide walks you through multiple installation methods for VSCodium on AlmaLinux 10, ensuring you can choose the approach that best fits your development environment.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on AlmaLinux 10
System hostname configuration represents one of the fundamental aspects of GNU/Linux server administration, particularly when managing enterprise-grade distributions like AlmaLinux 10. Whether you’re deploying new servers, migrating systems, or integrating machines into existing network infrastructure, understanding hostname management is crucial for maintaining organized and identifiable systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BalenaEtcher on AlmaLinux 10
BalenaEtcher stands as one of the most reliable and user-friendly tools for creating bootable USB drives and SD cards in the GNU/Linux ecosystem. This powerful, open-source application simplifies the process of flashing operating system images, making it an essential utility for system administrators, developers, and GNU/Linux enthusiasts working with AlmaLinux 10.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ Gaming inside GNU GNU/Linux Debian 13 via windows-vm? how to get NVIDIA GPU pci-pass-through to kvm vm work
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker on Rocky GNU/Linux 10: A Step-by-Step Guide
A step-by-step guide to installing Docker on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, offering a solid Enterprise GNU/Linux foundation for containerized workloads.
-
How to Enable SSH in Debian 12 GNU/Linux Server or desktop
SSH (Secure Shell) is quite important when using a command-line Debian 12 server remotely and not having physical access, for example, a GNU/Linux server running in Cloud. Currently, SSH is one of the secure ways to access a remote system for administration, file transfer, and remote command execution.
-
The New Stack ☛ The Grep Command in Linux
Linux is powerful, flexible and user-friendly. That’s right, I said it … user-friendly.