posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025



Quoting: What is Linux Support? —

Ubuntu Pro + Support is more than a break-fix hotline – it’s a partnership built on real experience, deep technical knowledge, and a commitment to helping you run open source infrastructure with confidence. Whether you’re facing a Sev 1 outage, a complex compliance challenge, or just need a sounding board for your next upgrade, Canonical’s support team is there – with the breadth, depth, and agility that modern enterprises demand.

With Ubuntu Pro + Support, you get more than answers. You get a partner in operational excellence, a bridge to upstream innovation, and a foundation for secure, resilient, and scalable Linux infrastructure.