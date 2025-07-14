Other Sites
Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.
PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.
Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.
The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.
- CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
- Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
- Google TV on Android begins its Material 3 Expressive revamp in latest update
- IceWM 3.8.1 Window Manager Released with Toolbar Improvements
- IceWM 3.8.1 window manager for the X Window System brings memory usage optimizations
- Linux Mint 22.2 Beta Expected Soon, Focus Shifts to LMDE 7
- LMDE 7 is officially named “Gigi” and will feature OEM install support along with all the enhancements introduced in Linux Mint 22.2
- 9 Reasons Gaming on Linux Is Better Than Ever
- While there's always been some form of gaming on Linux PCs
- 4 reasons I switched from Arch to NixOS
- I’ve been trying out different Linux distributions and am still searching for the one that best suits my needs
- This post demystifies what “support” means in the context of Linux support
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.38, Linux 6.6.98, Linux 6.1.145, and Linux 5.15.188
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.38 kernel
- This security-minded Linux distribution makes it easy to browse anonymously
- I was pleasantly surprised at how ParrotOS could accommodate users of any skill level
- 5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7
- KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature
- If you're familiar with Windows 10 and 11's Clipboard History feature
- The Restart Project releases the "End of Windows 10 toolkit" to help communities move over to Linux
- The Restart Project, which is working hard at teaching people how to switch from Windows 10 to Linux
- Review: openSUSE's MicroOS and RefreshOS 2.5
- It has been nearly two years since I last tried running openSUSE's MicroOS edition
- The hunt for a perfect laptop continues
- This isn’t the first time I’ve blogged about the dearth of truly great PC laptops out there
- NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board
- The board supports multiple operating systems including Debian, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- The issue had two causes
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025
- The 248th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 13th, 2025.
- I built a wireless Android Auto dongle with just a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
- What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative
- If you've researched gaming on Linux lately
- I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them
- Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments
- CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation
- The CachyOS developers released today the ISO snapshot for July 2025 for this popular Arch Linux-based distribution targeting personal computers and handheld devices.
- GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
- GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
- This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles
- Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
- What Makes GNOME So Appealing?
- Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source
- In honor of this, here’s our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux
- TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works
- I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system
- Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support
- Labwc 0.9 window-stacking Wayland compositor lands with wlroots 0.19 support
- Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems
- Reading manuals and wikis might sound tedious
- Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
- Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
- 5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC
- Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu
- Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start
- Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 is a sleek-looking laptop with Linux pre-installed
- I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me
- The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
