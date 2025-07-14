Free and Open Source Software, howtos and InstallationsFree and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

Canonical Plans for a Fully Functional Desktop Session on RISC-V with Ubuntu 25.10

Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.

GStreamer 1.28 Promises Vulkan H.264 Encoder, AMD HIP Plugin, and More

GStreamer 1.28 looks like another big update promising new features like a Vulkan H.264 encoder, an AMD HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) plugin, basic colorimetry support for Wayland, and a new wpe2 plugin for Webkit that makes use of the “WPE Platform API”.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2025

CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

  
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install


  
 


 
Google TV on Android begins its Material 3 Expressive revamp in latest update

 
IceWM 3.8.1 window manager for the X Window System brings memory usage optimizations

 
LMDE 7 is officially named "Gigi" and will feature OEM install support along with all the enhancements introduced in Linux Mint 22.2

 
While there's always been some form of gaming on Linux PCs

 
I've been trying out different Linux distributions and am still searching for the one that best suits my needs

 
This is free and open source software

 
This post demystifies what "support" means in the context of Linux support

 
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.38 kernel

 
I was pleasantly surprised at how ParrotOS could accommodate users of any skill level

 
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7

 
FOSS and OS news

 
Development picks

 
hardware bits

 
reports on DebConf25

 
many howtos for Monday

 
almost there

 
If you're familiar with Windows 10 and 11's Clipboard History feature

 
The Restart Project, which is working hard at teaching people how to switch from Windows 10 to Linux

 
It has been nearly two years since I last tried running openSUSE's MicroOS edition

 
This isn't the first time I've blogged about the dearth of truly great PC laptops out there

 
The board supports multiple operating systems including Debian, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

 
The issue had two causes

 
3 articles

 
devices with GNU/Linux focus

 
Some of the latest articles

 
The 248th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 13th, 2025.

 
I built a wireless Android Auto dongle with just a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W

 
If you've researched gaming on Linux lately

 
Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments

 
This is free and open source software

 
The CachyOS developers released today the ISO snapshot for July 2025 for this popular Arch Linux-based distribution targeting personal computers and handheld devices.

 
4 more articles

 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more

 
2 new episodes

 
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.

 
on the hardware side

 
stories of 2 users

 
kernel space stuff

 
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
FOSS picks

 
some leftovers

 
Security picks

 
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma

 
By The New Stack's Wallen

 
In honor of this, here's our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux

 
I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system

 
Labwc 0.9 window-stacking Wayland compositor lands with wlroots 0.19 support

 
Reading manuals and wikis might sound tedious

 
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub

 
Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu

 
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux and more

 
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 is a sleek-looking laptop with Linux pre-installed

 
gaming picks

 
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display

 
Development, a handful of stories

 
on controlling one's computing

 
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Some of the latest articles

 
With the upcoming Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release, Canonical plans to achieve a fully functional desktop session on the RISC-V architecture.

 
The GStreamer project released the first development version of the upcoming GStreamer 1.28 stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.

 
Release notes  -  Distribution Release

 
NEWS 250707 about DebEX KDE Plasma – a Refracta Build

 
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.

 
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop

 
The team hopes you enjoy our effort

 
Linux Kamarada 15.6 is ready for everyone to use!

 
some GNU/Linux and mostly FOSS

 
PostgreSQL mostly

 
BSD picks

 
XML and more on such matters

 
Security picks

 
R and more

 
including games

 
Some hardware picks

 
Fedora picks and more

 
GNOME leftovers for today

 
many howtos

 
linux news

 
3 stories of note

 
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.16 as the latest update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries for Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.

 
The new fork of the X.org X11 server is conservative… and we don't mean just technologically conservative.

 
Wine 10.12

 
Leak reveals Samsung Auto DeX as an alternative to Android Auto for over 8,500 vehicle models

 
Many free software supporters worldwide are forced to give up their freedom when they log in or go to work

 
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.6 today as the latest version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux.

 
New kernel patch brings native power controls to Legion Go S on Linux

 
You may have noticed that Ubuntu (rather, GNOME Shell) doesn't provide many notification customisation options out of the box

 
GNU/Linux and more

 
Hardware picks

 
idroot mostly

 
via Invidious

 
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
On the software side, the E24C supports both Debian Linux and Flippy OpenWrt

 
10 latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Some of the latest articles