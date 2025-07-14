Free and Open Source Software, howtos and InstallationsFree and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This is a new series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles will focus on the Orange Pi RV2, a cost-effective RISC-V development board with Ky X1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPS CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.

The Orange Pi RV2 is a low cost RISC-V single board computer designed to be an affordable option for those interested in exploring RISC-V technology. We write a lot about open source software. But open source hardware is just as exciting. I’m testing the 4GB RAM model which is available for around £37. Impressive considering the feature set of the board.

Options for installing software are a bit more limited with the RV2 compared with ARM-based single board computers. For example, there is currently no support from Flatpak for RISC-V. In this situation, there will be more instances where you’ll need to build source code for yourself. In this article, I’m going to build fooyin, an impressive open source music player.