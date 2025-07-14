Free and Open Source Software, howtos and InstallationsFree and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Building a Program - LinuxLinks
This is a new series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles will focus on the Orange Pi RV2, a cost-effective RISC-V development board with Ky X1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPS CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.
The Orange Pi RV2 is a low cost RISC-V single board computer designed to be an affordable option for those interested in exploring RISC-V technology. We write a lot about open source software. But open source hardware is just as exciting. I’m testing the 4GB RAM model which is available for around £37. Impressive considering the feature set of the board.
Options for installing software are a bit more limited with the RV2 compared with ARM-based single board computers. For example, there is currently no support from Flatpak for RISC-V. In this situation, there will be more instances where you’ll need to build source code for yourself. In this article, I’m going to build fooyin, an impressive open source music player.
Atomia DNS - multi tenant system - LinuxLinks
Atomia DNS is a multi tenant system for handling large amounts of DNS data through programmatic interfaces.
Atomia DNS also contains synchronization agents for making sure that this data hits all of your nameservers. Agents for PowerDNS and Bind-DLZ are included.
Texel is a free chess engine - LinuxLinks
Texel is a free UCI compliant open source chess engine.
Texel applies many of the standard methods for computer chess programs, such as iterative deepening, negascout, aspiration windows, quiescence search with SEE pruning and MVV/LVA move ordering, hash table, history heuristic, recursive null moves, futility pruning, late move reductions, opening book and magic bitboards.
HDF Compass - experimental viewer program for HDF5 - LinuxLinks
HDF Compass is an experimental viewer program for HDF5 and related formats, designed to complement other more complex applications like HDFView.
Strong emphasis is placed on clean minimal design, and maximum extensibility through a plugin system for new formats.
HDF5 is a widely used data format with a well-defined specification that provides a standard way of storing and working with science data.
ttysterm is a simple serial terminal - LinuxLinks
ttysterm is a minimalist terminal program like *minicom* or *cu*.
The only thing it does is creating a bidirectional connection between stdin/stdout and a terminal device (e.g. serial line).
It can also set serial line baudrate, manipulate DTR/RTS modem lines, send break and throttle transmission speed.