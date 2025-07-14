Linux 6.16-rc6

So I had a little scare this week, noticing some odd instability on Thursday, and basically then lost a day to trying to figure that whole thing out. The fix ended up being a simple revert in the end, but for a while there I was getting "Uh-oh, we're in trouble" vibes, because I had trouble reproducing the issue consistently, and it wasn't at all obvious even what subsystem had broken things.

So I was flailing around blaming everybody and their pet hamster, because for a while it looked like a drm issue and then a netlink problem (it superficially coincided with separate issues with both of those subsystems).

But I did eventually figure out how to trigger it reliably and then it bisected nicely, and a couple of days have passed, and I'm feeling much better about the release again. We're back on track, and despite that little scare, I think we're in good shape.

Below you'll find the shortlog for the week - no real pattern stands out. It's random fixes spread out fairly evenly, so we've got a bit of everything: drivers, arch fixes, filesystems, networking, tooling, documentation.

We've got a couple more weeks to go for this release, let's hope they go more smoothly than the last one. But please do keep testing,

Linus

