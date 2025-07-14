Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

You can host a Plex media server on just about anything. But the most cost-effective option, at least in terms of performance, is a mini PC. A cheap $150 mini PC will get the job done, though there are a few things that I specifically look for when choosing a mini PC for Plex.

4 Modern Transcoding Capabilities

I treat transcoding like an unavoidable evil because, frankly, that's how it feels. If a smart TV doesn't support the codec or container of a movie on my server, the server needs to re-encode it. Friends who remotely tap into my server without adjusting their app settings will trigger a transcode every time they watch a video. Even something as mundane as subtitles can kick my machine into a resource-intensive transcoding session.

The free version of Plex only offers software transcoding, which chews through resources. But I own a Plex Pass membership and can take advantage of hardware transcoding—a far more efficient option. I just need a mini PC that can process multiple simultaneous video streams and accommodate modern codecs, like H.265.