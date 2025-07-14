news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.38, Linux 6.6.98, Linux 6.1.145, and Linux 5.15.188
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.38 kernel.
Only users of AMD x86-based processors need to upgrade, all others may skip this release.
The updated 6.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
Also: Linux 6.6.98