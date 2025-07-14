HowTo Geek on Software in GNU/Linux

Have you used the Linux terminal and wished there was a way you could go back to previous commands without retyping everything? Modern shells let you do exactly that with command-line editing.

What Is Command-Line Editing?

Command-line editing is a way to recall and correct commands by using text-editing commands in the shell. This is similar to using commands in a text editor. Because text editors are commonly used in the terminal along with the shell, many modern shells provide key bindings similar to those of the major text editors, both Emacs and Vi. These will be covered later in this article.

You can move around the command line or recall previous entries the way you'd move around a text file in an editor.