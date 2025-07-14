news
HowTo Geek on Software in GNU/Linux
-
HowTo Geek ☛ This Advanced Linux Skill Lets You Zip Through the Command Line
Have you used the Linux terminal and wished there was a way you could go back to previous commands without retyping everything? Modern shells let you do exactly that with command-line editing.
What Is Command-Line Editing?
Command-line editing is a way to recall and correct commands by using text-editing commands in the shell. This is similar to using commands in a text editor. Because text editors are commonly used in the terminal along with the shell, many modern shells provide key bindings similar to those of the major text editors, both Emacs and Vi. These will be covered later in this article.
You can move around the command line or recall previous entries the way you'd move around a text file in an editor.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I've Used Both vim and nano. Here's How They Differ
Unless you’re willing to learn emacs, there are really only two options for editing text in the Linux terminal: vim or nano. But does the choice matter much and, if so, why?
These 2 Tools Are Command-Line Editors
Let’s begin by explaining what nano and vim are not. Although they let you edit text, they are not word processors like LibreOffice Writer or Google Docs. A text editor allows you to work with unformatted, plain text like configuration files, program source code, or Markdown.
But nano and vim are more specific than that: they are command-line text editors, not GUI apps. You run them in a terminal and control them with the keyboard.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ This Open-Source Lightroom Alternative Is the RAW Editor I’ve Been Dreaming Of
Sick of paying for an Adobe subscription just to use Lightroom? Looking for a RAW editor that can handle every part of your workflow? You need to give darktable a shot.
This open-source photo editing powerhouse takes a bit of getting used to but is completely free and runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux.