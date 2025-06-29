news
today's howtos
-
Daniel Cantarín ☛ ffmpeg shadertoy filter
However, there are other kind of shadertoys around, with the role of applying some filtering over its input video. I call those “filter shadertoys”, just to distinguish them from the ones that simply replace the input video with a totally different render (but please note all of them are “shadertoys”, and the procedure to use them is the same). Here are some examples of “filter shadertoys” applied to the very same test screen used before: [...]
-
Chris Coyier ☛ One Fix for DNS Setting Itself On Restart to 127.0.0.1
For over a year every time I restarted my computer, the internet didn’t work. The trouble was, and I forgot how I even figured it out at first, was that the DNS Server was set 127.0.0.1 on my WiFi settings (regardless of what network).
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Fedora 42
OBS Studio stands as the premier open-source broadcasting software for content creators, streamers, and professionals worldwide. This comprehensive guide demonstrates multiple installation methods for OBS Studio on Fedora 42, ensuring you can start creating high-quality video content immediately.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on Fedora 42
Network monitoring has become an essential component of modern IT infrastructure management. SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) stands as one of the most reliable and widely-adopted protocols for monitoring network devices, servers, and applications. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge features and robust package management system, provides an excellent platform for deploying SNMP-based monitoring solutions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on AlmaLinux 10
CMake stands as one of the most essential tools in modern software development, serving as a powerful cross-platform build system generator that simplifies the compilation process across different operating systems and environments. For AlmaLinux 10 users, installing CMake opens doors to efficient project management, streamlined builds, and enhanced development workflows.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pyenv on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pyenv on CentOS Stream 10. Python developers often face the challenge of managing multiple Python versions for different projects. Whether you’re testing compatibility across versions or working with legacy codebases, having the ability to switch between Python environments seamlessly is crucial.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 42
Elasticsearch stands as one of the most powerful distributed search and analytics engines available today. Built on Apache Lucene, this robust platform enables organizations to store, search, and analyze massive volumes of data with exceptional speed and precision.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. The LAMP stack remains the cornerstone of modern web development, powering millions of websites worldwide. When combined with Rocky GNU/Linux 10’s enterprise-grade stability, this powerful combination creates an ideal foundation for hosting dynamic web applications.
-
-
RoseHosting ☛ 408 Error Request Timeout: What is it and How to Fix It?
In this blog post, we will explain the HTTP 408 Error Request Timeout and possible solutions to fix it.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ woofQ2 now generates devx sfs
I recently posted some pictures of the structure of woofQ2:
There is a fundamental problem with the pups and pup-derivatives and pup-lookalikes; that they use a aufs/overlayfs layered filesystem, which traditional package managers such as APT do not recognise.
The "devx" squashfs file is an example. It has lots of packages. APT/dpkg maintains a database of installed packages in /var/lib/dpkg; in the case of EasyOS, that will be in the bottom layer, easy.sfs. Then you want to compile a source package and bootup with the devx .sfs layered on top; how can APT/dpkg be informed that there are a whole lot of new packages installed? Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of having another layer of /var/lib/dpkg in the devx sfs.