Standards: ODF and Plain Text E-mail
Document Foundation ☛ A Technical Dive into ODF
To write this article, I went beyond the limits of my technical knowledge, which is that of an advanced user who has studied standard formats and their characteristics in depth, to understand why standard formats – one of the pillars of digital sovereignty – and proprietary formats – their opposite [...]
BoingBoing ☛ You can still use plain text email—and maybe you should
If you're old enough to remember why you resisted the move away from plain text email, you might be pleased to know there's precious little to stop you going back. Use plain text email is the plainly-named website that explains how. You don't have to use Alpine (pictured above)—there are modern options!
Use plaintext email ☛ Use plain text email
There are two main types of emails on the [Internet]: plain text and HTML. Many people, particularly in technical communities, strongly prefer or even require the use of plain text email from participants. However, your mail client may not have it set up by default. We'll help you get it configured, and introduce you to the norms and conventions of plain text email.