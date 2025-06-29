news
Open Hardware/Modding: "Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision", "Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack", and Refurb
-
Hackaday ☛ Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision
The world of custom mechanical keyboards is vibrant, with new designs emerging weekly. However, keyboards are just one way we interact with computers. Ploopy, an open-source hardware company, focuses on innovative user interface devices. Recently, [Colin] from Ploopy introduced their latest creation: the Ploopy Knob, a compact and thoughtfully designed control device.
-
Celso Martinho ☛ Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack
This is not the first time I’ve fiddled with Spectrums during the last few years. In 2019 I wrote a ZX Spectrum game for one of the Pixels Camp events and blogged about it. More recently though, I’ve been restoring and improving a rare ZX Spectrum 128k+ “Toastrack”. This is how it’s going.
-
Old VCR ☛ Refurb weekend: Gremlin Blasto arcade board
After waiting awhile for the seller to cut the crap, they finally posted it at a not totally unreasonable price for a completely untested item, as-was, no returns, with no power supply, no wiring harness and no auxiliary daughterboards. At the end of this article, we'll have it fully playable and wired up to a standard ATX power supply, a composite monitor and off-the-shelf Atari joysticks, and because this board was used for other related games from that era, the process should work with only minor changes on other contemporary Gremlin arcade classics like Blockade, Hustle and Comotion [sic]. It's time for a Refurb Weekend.