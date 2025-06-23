Highlights of Darktable 5.2 include support for viewing snapshots side by side with the current image, a new “Raster Mask Import” module, and a new multi-preset export section that allows you to export selected images with multiple presets in a single run.

Based on Alpine Linux 3.22, postmarketOS 25.06 comes with support for the systemd init system, the GNOME 48, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.3.5, Phosh 0.47.0, and Sxmo 1.17.1 graphical interfaces, and a new os-installer UI to make installing postmarketOS a lot easier from a computer.

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.