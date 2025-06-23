news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025
This week, we got a major KDE Plasma update with plenty of new features to enjoy on your Linux PC, a major postmarketOS release with support for new devices, and new hefty updates of the Calibre e-book manager, Darktable RAW image editor, fwupd Linux firmware updater, and Qt Creator IDE.
On top of that, Arch Linux devs warn users about manual intervention for KDE Plasma and linux-firmware upgrades. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 23rd, 2025.