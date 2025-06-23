ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

Highlights of Darktable 5.2 include support for viewing snapshots side by side with the current image, a new “Raster Mask Import” module, and a new multi-preset export section that allows you to export selected images with multiple presets in a single run.

Based on Alpine Linux 3.22, postmarketOS 25.06 comes with support for the systemd init system, the GNOME 48, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.3.5, Phosh 0.47.0, and Sxmo 1.17.1 graphical interfaces, and a new os-installer UI to make installing postmarketOS a lot easier from a computer.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 23, 2025



This week, we got a major KDE Plasma update with plenty of new features to enjoy on your Linux PC, a major postmarketOS release with support for new devices, and new hefty updates of the Calibre e-book manager, Darktable RAW image editor, fwupd Linux firmware updater, and Qt Creator IDE.

On top of that, Arch Linux devs warn users about manual intervention for KDE Plasma and linux-firmware upgrades. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for June 23rd, 2025.

Read on