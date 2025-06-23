news
Enterprise Linux Security and Android "Apps" on Raspberry Pi
XDA ☛ Yes, I run Android apps on my Raspberry Pi; here’s how
Running Android apps on my Raspberry Pi used to be a niche curiosity, but with Waydroid, it has become a genuinely useful feature of my home setup. I've got it running on Raspberry Pi OS with Wayland enabled, and the performance is smooth enough to use regularly. Whether it's for testing apps or bridging the gap with Android-only tools, it opens up some interesting possibilities.
