I was not aware that one can write bad Markdown, since Markdown has such a simple syntax, that I thought you just write, and it’s fine. Naïve, I know!

I’ve started editing the files for this blog/site with Visual Studio Code too, and I had from another project the markdown lint extension installed, so as I was opening old files, more and more problems appeared. On a whim, I searched and found the “lint all files” command, and after running it, oops—more than 400 problems!