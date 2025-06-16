news
Iustin Pop: Markdown lint and site cleanup
I was not aware that one can write bad Markdown, since Markdown has such a simple syntax, that I thought you just write, and it’s fine. Naïve, I know!
I’ve started editing the files for this blog/site with Visual Studio Code too, and I had from another project the markdown lint extension installed, so as I was opening old files, more and more problems appeared. On a whim, I searched and found the “lint all files” command, and after running it, oops—more than 400 problems!
Real Linux User ☛ Windows 10 is ending – How to switch from backdoored Windows 10 to Zorin OS in 10 easy steps
In one of my recent articles, “Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux”, I already gave you, as a current backdoored Windows 10 [...]
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: A Look at .UA ccTLD Authoritative Name Servers
I find the case of the .UA country code top level domain (ccTLD) interesting simply because of the different name server secondaries they have now. Post Russian invasion, the cyber warfare peaked, and critical infrastructure like getting one side ccTLD down would be big news in anycase.
Most (g/cc)TLDs are served by two (and less likely) by three or more providers. Even in those cases, not all authoritative name servers are anycasted.
Take, example of .NL ccTLD name servers: [...]