news
Retro and Open Hardware: Keyboard, Atari, and More
-
Doug Brown ☛ Modifying an HDMI dummy plug’s EDID using a Raspberry Pi
I recently found myself needing to change the monitor that a cheap HDMI “dummy plug” pretended to be. It was a random one I had bought on Amazon several years ago that acted as a 4K monitor, and I needed it to be something simpler that didn’t support a 4K resolution.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Gemini 435Le Features Active Stereo, Dual-Laser Modules, and 6-Axis IMU for 3D Vision
The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.
-
The Verge ☛ How to build the best keyboard in the world
But what if you didn’t have to compromise? What if you had the time, the patience, the creative vision, and the cash to create your endgame keyboard from scratch? And I mean really from scratch, from the cable to the switches and stabilizers.
This is how you get the Seneca, the first keyboard from Norbauer & Co. It has a plasma-oxide-finished milled aluminum chassis, a solid brass switchplate, custom capacitive switches, the best stabilizers in the world (also custom), spherical-profile keycaps with appropriately retro-looking centered legends, zero backlighting, and a completely flat typing angle.
-
Hackaday ☛ Electromechanical Atari Is A Steampunk Meccano Masterpiece
If William Gibson and Bruce Sterling had written an arcade scene into “The Difference Engine”, it probably would have looked a lot like [Pete Wood]’s Meccano Martian Mission, as illustrated in the video below by the [London Meccano Club]. Meccano Martian Mission is an homage to Atari’s 1978 Lunar Lander video game, but entirely electromechanical and made of– you guessed it– Meccano.
-
CNX Software ☛ LUNYEE 3018 Pro Ultra Review – Part 1: Unboxing and assembly of the CNC Router with a 500W spindle
LUNYEE has just sent us a 3018 Pro Ultra CNC router for review. The CNC machine is an update to the 3018 Pro Max with improved performance and precision, as well as wider material support. It features a 500W spindle motor with a maximum speed of 5000mm/min, a full aluminum alloy structure, and an HGH15 linear guide X-axis that allows for reliable milling of hard materials such as aluminum, copper, and brass.