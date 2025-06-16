Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – May 2025, controversy around the Nintendo Switch 2, Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session, end of GNU/Linux Format, and we have a new format and new co-host!

In our Innards section: Dale discusses mobile internet devices and networks

In Check This Out, we cover Packet, a new file transfer utility that integrates with Android’s Quick Share And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions