Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Trouble with TUIs | LINUX Unplugged 619
We spent the week learning keybindings, installing dependencies, and cramming for bonus points. Today, we score up and see how we did in the TUI Challenge.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 462 – Wistful Nostalgia [Ed: Direct MP3 link]
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – May 2025, controversy around the Nintendo Switch 2, Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session, end of GNU/Linux Format, and we have a new format and new co-host!
In our Innards section: Dale discusses mobile internet devices and networks
In Check This Out, we cover Packet, a new file transfer utility that integrates with Android’s Quick Share And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions