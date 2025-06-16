GNU/Linux, BSD, and Android Leftovers

Welcome to this year's 24th issue of DistroWatch Weekly! Time is a funny thing. As it moves forward our world changes. Some people embrace what is new and different while some people want to maintain their connection to the past. Change is consistent, but how we (and open source projects) respond to our changing world, can differ greatly. This week we begin with a look at the SDesk distribution, a member of the Arch family which strives to be modern in all aspects - in the package versions, desktop, and graphics display. We also report on Ubuntu dropping the X11 session option for GNOME, focusing instead on a Wayland-only experience. At the same time, GNOME has announced it will be increasing its dependency on the systemd suite of software with its modern conveniences. We also take a look backwards this week. In our News section we talk about an embedded device running NetBSD and a Commodore-like BASIC environment. Plus we share news about Google making it more difficult to create Android-based distributions for Pixel phones and we celebrate the Electronic Frontier Foundation's 35th birthday. Plus we field a question from a reader who wonders whether the Ubuntu Touch project might see a resurgence of popularity. Then we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and share the torrents we are seeding. We wrap up this issue by welcoming the Exton Linux collective to our database. We wish you all a fantastic week and happy reading!