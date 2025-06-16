news
HowTo Geek ☛ [Older] These 5 Reasons People Hate Linux Are Exactly Why I Love It
Ever wondered why Linux fans are so passionate about their OS while others only complain about it? Is it a matter of one side being blind to the virtues (or flaws) of the operating system? Well, let me show you how exactly the same qualities of Linux hated by some can be loved by others—like me!
The mainstream computing world often misunderstands Linux, seeing complexity where enthusiasts see freedom. I have personally spent years in both worlds and discovered something fascinating—the very reasons many people avoid Linux are precisely what makes it alluring to its fans. What folk might perceive as flaws Linux enthusiasts embrace as features. Here are five examples to demonstrate this phenomenon!
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 15/06/2025
This month I created a personal data map where I tried to list all my important digital identities.
(It’s actually now a spreadsheet, which I’ll show you later. I didn’t want to start the blog post with something as dry as a screenshot of a spreadsheet.)
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 1126, 16 June 2025
Welcome to this year's 24th issue of DistroWatch Weekly! Time is a funny thing. As it moves forward our world changes. Some people embrace what is new and different while some people want to maintain their connection to the past. Change is consistent, but how we (and open source projects) respond to our changing world, can differ greatly. This week we begin with a look at the SDesk distribution, a member of the Arch family which strives to be modern in all aspects - in the package versions, desktop, and graphics display. We also report on Ubuntu dropping the X11 session option for GNOME, focusing instead on a Wayland-only experience. At the same time, GNOME has announced it will be increasing its dependency on the systemd suite of software with its modern conveniences. We also take a look backwards this week. In our News section we talk about an embedded device running NetBSD and a Commodore-like BASIC environment. Plus we share news about Google making it more difficult to create Android-based distributions for Pixel phones and we celebrate the Electronic Frontier Foundation's 35th birthday. Plus we field a question from a reader who wonders whether the Ubuntu Touch project might see a resurgence of popularity. Then we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and share the torrents we are seeding. We wrap up this issue by welcoming the Exton Linux collective to our database. We wish you all a fantastic week and happy reading!
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/06/15
No theme past my grumpy start. Hey Hi (AI) web scrapers: a data point. Hey Hi (AI) search: a bad data point. Predictions in the Apple-sphere. Linked for the note that LLMs support existing languages – not new, and therefore slow development. OK, getting off that theme… An extensive writeup on terminal colors.
Android Police ☛ I found the best free and secure way to transfer files between Android and Windows or Mac
This is where Syncthing sets itself apart from cloud-based solutions. It has no practical limits. With services like Google Drive or OneDrive, you often hit a wall, constantly thinking about how much space you have left or if you need to upgrade to a more expensive subscription. I've been there, deleting old photos to stay within a limit.
