IBM: Less Than a Month's Severance for Each Decade of Service
Yes, decade!
-
The EPO, Europe's Largest Patent Office, Admits Outsourcing to Microsoft Slop
Their sole goal is to make more money
-
The Better the Understanding or the More Nations Understand the Threat Posed by Microsoft, the Faster It'll be Eradicated
We believe that the thing to advocate is self-hosting and Free software... A lack of simplicity or absence of alternatives is a form of vendor lock-in
New
-
July 2 2025 Would Not be First Big Wave of Microsoft Layoffs Before Major National Holiday
July 2 or 3 mark the start of a very long weekend in the US
-
IDG's NetworkWorld Seems to Have Just Become LLM Slop
If IDG (now controlled by China) does that in at least one site, why not the rest? Only a matter of time?
-
Gemini Links 16/06/2025: Free Lunches and Bookmarklet for Mastodon
Links for the day
-
Gemini Protocol Turns 6 on Friday
Active (online) Gemini capsules are estimated by Lupa at over 3,000
-
Taking a Lesson From Denmark and Greenland? Iceland Shows New Lows for Windows, All-Time Highs for GNU/Linux
If Microsoft sabotages systems of judges at the Hague (in order to appease the insane man who wanted to invade Greenland), why won't its neighbour Iceland take note?
-
BetaNews Has Just Deleted Its Latest 'Article' or Got Cracked Again and Restored From Outdated Backup Again
BetaNews seems to be in some serious trouble right now
-
Microsoft's "FUD-as-a-Service" (Against Linux) Not Functioning Well
This is the kind of contribution companies like Microsoft and Google have to offer to society
-
Software Freedom is "Activism" Because the Corporate Agenda Revolves Around Bribery, Deceit, and Betrayal
At the end Software Freedom will win because it's on the same side as truth and lawfulness
-
Links 16/06/2025: EchoLeak and NASA Teaming up With India
Links for the day
-
A Week of Sunlight
They say transparency is like sunlight to a vampire
-
"Linux" Sites That Went Astray
there are even worse things than shutdowns
-
Links 16/06/2025: Climate, Wildfires, Breaches, and Monopolies
Links for the day
-
Links 16/06/2025: Summer in Finland and Misunderstandings
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 15, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, June 15, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):