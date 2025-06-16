news
Security Leftovers
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD partners roll out new BIOS updates to patch TPM vulnerability — error with AMD CPUs addressed with AGESA 1.2.0.3e [Ed: TPM is not about security]
A large number of AMD CPUs, including Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 processors, are vulnerable to a security flaw that could allow hackers to retrieve sensitive information within the TPM.
-
Xe's Blog ☛ I fight bots in my free time
I made Anubis, a lightweight, open-source Web Application Firewall designed to block automated bot attacks without frustrating real users. Anubis uses techniques like TLS fingerprinting and JavaScript proof of work to keep your site safe while staying flexible, fast, and easy to deploy.
-
Standards/Consortia
-
The Register UK ☛ CVE audit demanded by Dems as program funding threatened
In a letter [PDF] to the Comptroller General of the US, ranking House Homeland Security committee member Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and ranking House Science, Space and Tech committee member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) asked the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate management of the program.
-
[Old] Tim Dierks ☛ Tim Dierks: Security Standards and Name Changes in the Browser Wars
As a part of the horsetrading, we had to make some changes to SSL 3.0 (so it wouldn't look the IETF was just rubberstamping Netscape's protocol), and we had to rename the protocol (for the same reason). And thus was born TLS 1.0 (which was really SSL 3.1). And of course, now, in retrospect, the whole thing looks silly.
-