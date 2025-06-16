Tux Machines

OrangePi Equips Gateway Board with RISC-V Processor, Four RJ45 Ports, and OpenWRT Support

This week, OrangePi introduced the R2S, a compact board for embedded networking and gateway applications, running OpenWRT by default. Key features include dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB Type-C power input.

Gemini 435Le Features Active Stereo, Dual-Laser Modules, and 6-Axis IMU for 3D Vision

The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Calendar - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Calendar Application

Calendar is the default calendar application on Ubuntu. Its main purpose is to show date, day, month and year. It also has features like scheduling, making appointments, reminders, synchronizing with your online calendars and so on. Now let's start reading about Calendar below.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 15th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

PeaZip 10.5 Brings Major Performance Boost to the File and Archive Manager

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.

news

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 16, 2025

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
Linux 6.16-rc2
Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.
PeaZip 10.5 File Archiver Released with Faster Performance and New Features
PeaZip 10.5, an open-source file archiver
From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online
The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.
GNOME Foundation Report and GSoC Report
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Rocky Linux 10 has been released today as a free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, adding various major changes both from upstream and in-house.
Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Android Leftovers
Games: XBox Distraction and Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck
today's howtos
Retro and Open Hardware: Keyboard, Atari, and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android 16’s boring debut is a sour note on the big update, and at the worst time
Find ASCII Emoji Easily with this GNOME Shell Applet
There are two kinds of people in the world
Review: SDesk 2025.05.06 (aka 20mini)
SDesk is an Arch-based project which aims to provide a modern
today's leftovers
Recent Videos and HowTos
The 244th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 15th, 2025.
Android Leftovers
On your Android phone, you can make an emergency button that sends your current location to your chosen contact
Void Linux Releases XBPS Package Manager v0.60
Void Linux’s package manager XBPS hits version 0.60
Why I Love My New Linux Window Manager
Bloat is the bane of modern computing
High Tide (GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL Client for Linux) Hits Flathub
High Tide, the GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL client for Linux, is now available on Flathub
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6: Powerful Linux laptop launches with RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9 275HX and space for up to 96 GB RAM
The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 is a new and powerful laptop made of aluminum alloy that packs a punch in terms of APU and GPU
I switched to NixOS after using Windows my whole life, and here’s how it went
I’ve been using the Linux distro on and off in a dual-boot setup for about a year or two
I Dug Up the Biggest Files on My Linux PC, Here's What I Found
Fortunately for me, on Linux, there's a simple terminal command that let me easily drag up the heftiest files
Windows 10 is ending – How to switch from Windows 10 to Zorin OS in 10 easy steps
I believe that Linux can provide a fantastic alternative to the operating system experience
OrangePi Equips Gateway Board with RISC-V Processor, Four RJ45 Ports, and OpenWRT Support
Software support includes OpenWRT and Ubuntu. OpenWRT comes pre-configured with WAN/LAN roles and can be accessed via SSH or LuCI
EmmaDE6 RC 1 features maintenance and documentation updates
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 RC 1 64-bit on June 9
deepin 25 Beta Release Note - Deepin Technology Community
the deepin development team has focused primarily on refining system stability and resolving issues in the deepin 25 Beta release
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Adaptive Keyboards, and More
today's howtos
The 5 Easiest Arch Linux Distros to Get Started With
it's also true that vanilla Arch Linux is a very minimal distro and doesn't ship with graphical tools
Wine 10.10 and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
Android Leftovers
A native PS3 emulator for Android is available on the Play Store
Rspamd 3.12: Faster, Smarter, and More Secure Spam Filtering
Rspamd 3.12 open-source spam filtering system lands with major security fixes
ODF: An Analysis of the Adoption of the Open Document Format
Over the course of its 20-year history, the ODF standard has been adopted, or at least recommended
NeptuneOS 8.2 Service Release & Neptune 9.0 “Maja” Beta now available
Beta release of Neptune 9.0, codename “Maja”
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
Retro/Modding and Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
OpenSUSE Updates: Quiz Set for Conferences and Latest in Tumbleweed
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
GNU/Linux Applications: Mixture of Updates
today's howtos
KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.15 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Linux is slowly taking over my life as a PC gamer
I've never been a Linux-first user
Discover Linux Mint 22: How Cinnamon Became the Sleek, Speedy Desktop Champion of 2025
Linux Mint has long held a cherished place in the hearts of Linux users seeking a balance between elegance
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
6 free software tools I love on my Raspberry Pi
If you approach any Raspberry Pi fan and ask them about their favorite free apps for the SBC
LibreOffice 25.8 Beta1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025
Linux Candy: WSelector – wallpaper selector manager
This Week in Plasma: Wayland PiP and accessibility!
This week we finished polishing up Plasma 6.4 for release
Long live Xorg, I mean Xlibre!
After all, in the Linux space, ad hominem is often a more powerful way of deflecting resistance than debating technological merits of software
Why I'm leaving Firefox for good - here's the browser I'm using now instead
I've been coming back to Firefox-based browsers for years
Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board
The board runs Linux, though a dedicated Wiki page for this specific variant had not been published at the time of writing
I found a Linux distro that combines the best parts of other operating systems (and it works)
BlueStar Linux combines various design elements that work on other platforms into a visually pleasing distro
Games: SteamOS, Stardeus, Paris Transylvania, and More
Is 2025 finally the year of Linux? We asked shoppers at Micro Center
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi
