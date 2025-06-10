Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering

Audacity 3.7.4 is a patch release for the Audacity 3.7 series, fixing a crash that occurred when closing a large unsaved project, an issue where the Studio Fade Out feature created a new clip when it was applied at the end of a video clip, and a crash that occurred when using real-time effects that activate delay compensation.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session

Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as Ubuntu on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.

Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15

Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.

DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More

DXVK 2.6.2 is here more than two months after DXVK 2.6.1 with improvements for the Pirate Hunter, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, Rocketbirds 2, theHunter Classic, and Thumper video games, improved WSI backend selection in dxvk-native, and improved vendor ID override logic for D3D9.

How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux

I recently received an old MacBook Pro computer from someone who wanted to install Linux on it because the device is no longer supported by Apple. I’m talking about a MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and MacBookPro14,1 model identifier.

Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Support for Explicit Synchronization

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa UFS/eMMC Module Reader and Storage Solution Enables Fast Flashing and Scalable Embedded Storage

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

CH32H417 Dual-Core RISC-V MCU Offers USB, Ethernet, and SerDes Support

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

EdgeLogix-1145 Brings Industrial Control and Edge Computing with Raspberry Pi CM5

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

Android 16 Update Release Date, Eligible Devices and What to Expect

 
The Best Android Launchers to Customize Your Phone

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate

  
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for public testing.

 
One More Day [original]

  
Maybe in the next 10 years GNU/Linux will already be "majority platform" in workstations worldwide. Windows is already having a 'Blackberry Moment'.

 
Two More Days Till 21! [original]

  
Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary