Ubuntu 25.10 Going to Remove Xorg Session for GNOME
Quoting: Ubuntu 25.10 Going to Remove Xorg Session for GNOME | UbuntuHandbook —
It means that there will no longer “Ubuntu on Xorg” session to choose from GDM Login screen since 25.10. All GNOME Shell and Mutter based sessions will be Wayland only, though most X11 applications will run on Wayland transparently through XWayland.
For those who still need X11, non-GNOME desktop environments, e.g., KUbuntu, XUbuntu, Ubuntu MATE, are recommended.
It's FOSS News:
Now Ubuntu is Also Ditching Xorg Completely for Wayland!
Wayland is rapidly shaping up to be the future of the Linux desktop, offering a more modern and secure alternative to the aging X11-based Xorg display server protocol. With its modular design, Wayland delivers smoother graphics, enhanced security, and better support for modern hardware.
While many people still have reservations over its adoption, citing issues like inconsistent feature support across desktop environments, compatibility gaps, and challenges for NVIDIA users, many Linux distributions are moving towards it.
Fedora, for instance, recently announced that starting with Fedora 43, its flagship edition, Workstation, will fully drop GNOME X11 support and run exclusively on Wayland, resulting in the complete removal of X11 session components.
Linuxiac:
Ubuntu Joins the Movement: X11 Officially Being Phased Out
Ubuntu’s next release, 25.10 “Questing Quokka,” will mark a major shift in the Linux desktop landscape by removing the Xorg-based GNOME session entirely. Starting with this update, the default “Ubuntu” session in GDM will run exclusively on Wayland, aligning with both upstream GNOME’s roadmap and Ubuntu’s long-term vision for a more secure and modern desktop experience.
GNOME itself is preparing to drop Xorg support entirely in version 49. By making the switch now, Ubuntu aims to give users and developers a full interim release cycle (before 26.04 LTS) to adapt, reducing fragmentation and smoothing the transition ahead of the next long-term support version.
For most users, the transition will be seamless. XWayland ensures that legacy X11 applications continue to work without modification, running transparently under Wayland. However, the “Ubuntu on Xorg” option will no longer appear in GDM, meaning GNOME Shell and Mutter sessions will be Wayland-only.
GamingOnLinux:
Ubuntu 25.10 goes all-in with Wayland, dropping support for GNOME on Xorg | GamingOnLinux
The Canonical Desktop Team have announced that starting with Ubuntu 25.10, they're going all-in with GNOME on Wayland.
In a post on the official Discourse Forum from developer Jean Baptiste Lallement, they stated that with Ubuntu 25.10 they are "taking a significant step forward in the evolution of the Ubuntu Desktop by removing the Xorg-based Ubuntu session" and so it will be exclusively Wayland. Why? They said the decision "follows upstream GNOME’s roadmap and aligns with our long-term strategy of delivering a secure, performant, and modern desktop experience".
And the fact is, Wayland is the future and the more distributions that force it by default, the quicker the Linux world can move on and continue improving.