news
GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS!
Quoting: GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS! – The GNOME Foundation —
GNOME has historically hosted its infrastructure on premises. That changed with an AWS Open Source Credits program sponsorship which has allowed our team of two SREs to migrate the majority of the workloads to the cloud and turn the existing OpenShift environment into a fully scalable and fault tolerant one thanks to the infrastructure provided by AWS. By moving to the cloud, we have dramatically reduced the maintenance burden, achieved lower latency for our users and contributors and increased security through better access controls.
Our original infrastructure did not account for the exponential growth that GNOME has seen in its contributors and userbase over the past 4-5 years thanks to the introduction of GNOME Circle. GNOME Circle is composed of applications that are not part of core GNOME but are meant to extend the ecosystem without being bound to the stricter core policies and release schedules. Contributions on these projects also make contributors eligible for GNOME Foundation membership and potentially allow them to receive direct commit access to GitLab in case the contributions are consistent over a long period of time in order to gain more trust from the community. GNOME recently migrated to GitLab, away from cgit and Bugzilla.