LWN Articles About Linux Kernel Development

Srinivas Narayana led a remote session about extending Agni to prove the correctness of the BPF verifier's handling of different execution paths as part of the Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit. The problem of ensuring the correctness of path exploration is much more difficult than the problem of ensuring the correctness of arithmetic operations (which was the subject of the previous session), however. Narayana's plan to tackle the problem makes use of a mixture of specialized techniques — and may need some assistance from the BPF developers to make it feasible at all.

Path exploration is a key component of the BPF verifier, Narayana said. It's what makes it practical for the verifier to infer precise bounds for registers even in the presence of conditionals and loops. The brute-force approach to path exploration would be to consider every possible path through the program. That means considering a number of paths exponential in the number of conditionals, which would be slow.

Instead, the verifier is somewhat selective about exploring paths: it attempts to explore only paths that are essentially different from other paths that have already been considered. In other words, if the register values along a path are a subset of what has already been checked, the verifier can avoid exploring that path because it knows the BPF program has already been verified under more general preconditions.

This optimization substantially speeds up the verification of programs with complex control flow; it's also quite complicated to implement correctly, and has already resulted in at least one security problem. Narayana wants to use Agni to show that the current path-pruning logic is implemented correctly.