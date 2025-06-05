news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2025



Quoting: VIDEO: Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail! —

It’s been just over two months (!) since we first announced our upcoming Thunderbird Pro suite and Thundermail email service. We thought it would be a great idea to bring in Chris Aquino, a Software Engineer on our Services team, to chat about these upcoming products. We want our community to get to know the newest members of the Thunderbird family even before they hatch!

We’ll be back later this summer after our upcoming Extended Support Release, Thunderbird 140.0, is out! Members of our desktop team will be here to talk about the newest features. Of course, if you’d like to try the newest features a little sooner, we encourage you to try the monthly Release channel. Just be sure to check if your Add-ons are compatible first!