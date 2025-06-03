news
Games: DOOM, Godot, Crosswords, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Someone hacked an Fashion Company Apple Network Server to run DOOM – $10,000 I.C.B.M. AIX unit from 1996 runs the game
Someone managed to get Doom running on a $10,000 Fashion Company Apple Network Server from 1996.
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.5 dev 5
The cool chill of the feature freeze approaches…
Nancy Nyambura: Outreachy Internship:My First Two Weeks with GNOME:
Diving into Word Scoring for Crosswords
In my first two weeks as an Outreachy intern with GNOME, I’ve been getting familiar with the project I’ll be contributing to and settling into a rhythm with my mentor, Jonathan Blandford. We’ve agreed to meet every Monday to review the past week and plan goals for the next — something I’ve already found incredibly grounding and helpful.
France24 ☛ 🌟The Bright Side: Ahead of Switch 2 release, the five best-selling gaming consoles of all time
The upgraded version of Nintendo Switch, the third biggest-selling video game console of all time, will be released on Thursday, June 5. The Japanese company hopes to match its earlier runaway success with Switch 2. Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo... here's a roundup of the consoles that have marked video gaming history.