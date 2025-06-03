news
Server Software: Kubernetes, Grafito, and More
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Start Sidecar First: How To Avoid Snags
From the Kubernetes Multicontainer Pods: An Overview blog post you know what their job is, what are the main architectural patterns, and how they are implemented in Kubernetes. The main thing I’ll cover in this article is how to ensure that your sidecar containers start before the main app. It’s more complicated than you might think!
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Gateway API v1.3.0: Advancements in Request Mirroring, CORS, Gateway Merging, and Retry Budgets
Join us in the Kubernetes SIG Network community in celebrating the general availability of Gateway API v1.3.0! We are also pleased to announce that there are already a number of conformant implementations to try, made possible by postponing this blog announcement. Version 1.3.0 of the API was released about a month ago on April 24, 2025.
Linuxiac ☛ Grafito: Systemd Journal Log Viewer with a Beautiful Web UI
Grafito is a sleek, systemd journal viewer that makes reading system logs easy, with live streaming, powerful filters, and a clean web-based UI.
Databases
Enterprise alert: PostgreSQL just became the database you can’t ignore for Hey Hi (AI) applications
Analysts provide insight on what the latest acquisition of a PostgreSQL database vendor means for enterprise data and Hey Hi (AI).
