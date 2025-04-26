news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi's New RISC-V SBC - OMG! Ubuntu —

The news underscores Canonical’s on-going interest in the fledgling, open-source architecture. Last year, DeepComputing released Ubuntu-powered RISC-V tablet and laptop, and Ubuntu Server 25.04 was released last month with support for a myriad of RISC-V SBCs.

“At Canonical, we believe that it’s important to do our part to help RISC-V succeed and gain acceptance as an open standard. Ubuntu’s availability on the OrangePi RV2 is a testament to the continued collaboration between [us] and the broader RISC-V community,” the company says.

Adding that it ‘anticipates’ the images will ‘have a big impact and help developers build, prototype, and deploy cutting-edge applications on RISC-V technology’.