Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

The Incus team has just announced the release of version 6.12 of its container & virtual machine manager, bundled with several long-requested quality-of-life improvements and a handful of performance boosts.

The main highlight – virtual machines can now dynamically increase their RAM allocations. Until today, Incus supported ballooning memory down, but not up—a mismatch with container behaviour that occasionally forced administrators to reboot guests just to satisfy peak workloads.

Version 6.12 introduces genuine memory hot-plug: simply raise the limits.memory value, and the guest sees the extra gigabytes immediately, no restart required.