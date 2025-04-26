news
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers
PR Newswire ☛ CIQ Announces FIPS 140-3 Compliance for Rocky Linux, Empowering Secure Open Source Adoption
CIQ today announced that users of both the community-driven Rocky Linux and Rocky Linux from CIQ can now leverage the security benefits of FIPS 140-3 compliance. Rocky Linux 8 and Rocky Linux 9.2 have been officially listed under the NIST Modules in Process (MIP) list following review by our lab partner, atsec. This significant achievement provides organizations an Enterprise Linux distribution with the assurance of a validated security posture for their critical workloads.
Fedora Planning to Remove GNOME X11 and Fully Embrace Wayland
The Fedora project team has recently proposed a significant change to the upcoming Fedora 43 release, aiming to completely remove all GNOME X11-related software packages from the distribution. Neal Gompa submitted this bold proposal yesterday, which would eliminate all GNOME X11 packages from Fedora’s repositories.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Download Fedora 42 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)