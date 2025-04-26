news
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
CNX Software ☛ Espressif Systems ESP32-P4-EYE development kit looks like a camera
Espressif Systems’ ESP32-P4-EYE is a development kit designed for Hey Hi (AI) vision applications that looks like a standard camera. It combines an ESP32-P4 RISC-V microcontroller with an ESP32-C6 WiFi 6, BLE, and 802.15.4 SoC, and is equipped with a MIPI-CSI camera, a 2MP display, a microphone, and a MicroSD card to store photos or videos. There’s also a rotatory encoder to control the menu on the LCD or adjust the zoom, a fill/flash light, a few buttons, an LED, and support for either USB or battery power.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Zalmotek RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3UL Feather SoMs Target High-Performance Embedded Applications
Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ NUCLEO-WBA65RI Brings Bluetooth LE, Thread, and Zephyr RTOS to STM32 Nucleo-64 Platform
The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Beetle RP2350 is a $4.90 Mini Development Board for Embedded Projects
The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Zalmotek RA0E1, RA2E1, and RA4M1 Feather SoMs for Energy-Efficient Embedded Development
The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.