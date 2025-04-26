FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News

news
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Community meetup in Pittsburgh, PA, USA
We will be discussing ways to interact with the open source community, and discussing ideas for an October event to celebrate the FSF 40th anniversary.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 2, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 2 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
GNU Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: Taler iOS wallet independent security audit report published
RadicallyOpenSecurity performed an external crystal-box security audit of the GNU Taler iOS wallet (excluding wallet-core) funded by NGI. You can find the final report here. We already addressed all significant findings except enabling FaceID/TouchID to enable using the app which remains a feature on our roadmap to be addressed in the next few months. We thank RadicallyOpenSecurity for their work and the European Commission's Horizion 2020 NGI initiative for funding the development of the iOS wallet including the security review.