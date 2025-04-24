Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Update Woes

The upgrade offer from Ubuntu 24.10 to 25.04, for example, led to massive problems on various systems. Ubuntu has therefore now temporarily stopped the upgrade until the problems have been resolved.

The problem apparently affects the Kubuntu dialect with its KDE desktop. In Internet forums such as Askubuntu, there are indications that after starting the offered update and being asked whether obsolete packages should be removed, too many packages are obviously being cleaned from the system. For example, one affected person writes: "After a restart, the log-in dialog appeared. But after entering the password, nothing happened." No session could be selected, there was no choice. The user could help himself at the console, which opens by pressing the Ctrl, Alt and F3 keys simultaneously, by reinstalling the packages "plasma-desktop", "kubuntu-desktop" and "sddm" using sudo apt install --reinstall and then calling sudo dpkg-reconfigure sddm to set it properly up again.