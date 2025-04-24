news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ A lightweight interface to scikit-learn in R Pt.2: probabilistic time series forecasting in conjunction with ahead::dynrmf
Example of use of tisthemachinelearner; a lightweight interface to scikit-learn in R: probabilistic time series forecasting in conjunction with ahead::dynrmf
Qt ☛ Nuvoton Launches New MCU Powered by Qt and with Dual OS Support
Our partner Nuvoton Technology has just announced the launch of their NuMicro® MA35H0. This high-performance microcontroller is powered by Qt for MCUs and supports both RTOS (real-time operating system) and Linux.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Open Source Dev & CEO Calls for "Sabotage" in "Resistance" of US Government
Drew DeVault (Linux Window Manager Developer) is encouraging people to "F*** up" and commit crimes against Tech Companies as a way to fight "fascism".
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.16 Grant Completion
Stefan Seifert reported on the completion of their RakuAST grant (/r/rakulang comments), describing to an extent all of the nooks and crannies of the Raku Programming Language that needed to be handled to get all of the Raku tests passing in RakuAST.
