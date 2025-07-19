news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More
-
Matt Webb ☛ Back from Shenzhen, China, where I’m manufacturing Poem/1 (Interconnected)
I made a prototype, it went viral and ended up in the New York Times. So I ran a successful Kickstarter. Then - as is traditional - ran into some wild electronics hurdles involving a less-than-honest supplier… Kickstarter backers will know the story from the backers-only posts. (Thank you for your support, and thank you for your patience.)
So somehow I’ve become an AI hardware person? There can’t be many of us.
ANYWAY.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Compact Maix4-HAT Delivers 18 TOPS INT8 On-Device Inference for Raspberry Pi SBC
Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Luckfox Lyra Pi with Core3506 SoC Provides Optional 4G and PoE in a Raspberry Pi-Sized Form Factor
Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.