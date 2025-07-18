news
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
-
ZDNet ☛ Linux has over 6% of the desktop market? Yes, you read that right - here's how
At long last, after years of waiting for the "Year of the Linux desktop," we're getting somewhere.
According to the US Federal Government Website and App Analytics, which I trust far more than I do StatCounter, 6% of its visitors over the last month were using Linux operating systems.
-
TechSpot ☛ Linux surpasses 5% market share on US desktops for the first time
New data reveals how the American desktop landscape is shifting. Linux has achieved a new milestone in the United States, breaking the 5 percent barrier for desktop operating system market share for the first time. The OS now holds 5.03 percent of the desktop market in the country, marking a significant landmark in the journey of open-source computing.
According to StatCounter's Global Stats for June 2025, Windows remains the clear leader, commanding 63.2 percent of the market, but it has experienced a steady decline, losing nearly 13 percentage points over the past ten years. Apple's presence, split between OS X at 16.57 percent and macOS at 7.72 percent, collectively accounts for nearly 24 percent. The "Unknown" operating system category accounts for 4.76 percent, while Chrome OS comprises 2.71 percent of the desktop ecosystem.
-
FUDZilla ☛ Linux smashes through five per cent desktop share in the US
2025 really is the year of Linux on the desktop
For the first time ever, Linux has clawed its way past the five per cent desktop market share barrier in the United States so maybe 2025 is finally the much predicted year of Linux on the desktop.
StatCounter’s latest figures for June 2025 show Linux holding 5.03 per cent of the US desktop market. That might sound modest, but it is a massive milestone for the open-source faithful who have been banging on for decades that Linux would one day break through. Even more satisfying, Linux has now overtaken the “Unknown” category in the stats, a small but symbolic victory that shows the growth is no longer being ignored or misattributed.