Compact Maix4-HAT Delivers 18 TOPS INT8 On-Device Inference for Raspberry Pi SBC

Maix4-HAT is a compact AI inference module developed by Sipeed for edge-side deployment of large models. According to Sipeed, it is powered by AXera’s AX650 vision chip, integrating an NPU capable of up to 72 TOPS at INT4 or 18 TOPS at INT8 precision. The module is designed to handle vision, speech, and language tasks in compact edge environments.

Luckfox Lyra Pi with Core3506 SoC Provides Optional 4G and PoE in a Raspberry Pi-Sized Form Factor

Luckfox has introduced the Lyra Pi, a compact single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi-like form factor, built around the Core3506 module and a triple-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It targets embedded and IoT applications, offering dual Ethernet, USB OTG, MIPI DSI, flexible Rockchip Matrix IO, and optional Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE.

Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles

The weekly Calibre releases continue with Calibre 8.7, a version that updates the Kindle driver with support for generating page number files (APNX) on 2024 and newer MTP-based Kindle devices, as well as the ability to ignore the “et al.” suffix on author names when finding similar e-books by author.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2025

  1. In Norway, Android/Linux Has Just Hit All-Time High (First Time Since 2020), GNU/Linux Already Very Prevalent
    Despite its small population size, Norway gave us Qt and many other things
  2. Microsoft's Mass Layoffs Very Wide-Ranging, Media Focused on Gaming Though Microsoft Mass-Firing Lawyers and "AI" Staff (Contradicting Its Supposed "Investment" in "AI")
    Microsoft plans to fire almost half a thousand people in legal roles
  3. 2012 Article About the Free Software Foundation Blasting Canonical/Ubuntu Over Adoption of "Secure" Boot (Microsoft's Remote Control Over GNU/Linux Since PCs' Power-on)
    By Katherine Noyes (article has since then became 404, not found)
  4. Debian Can Dump Blind Users Because I am Not Blind
    the sort of mentality we're up against
  5. The European Patent Office Cannot Attract Proficient Patent Examiners Who Master Their Domain
    They are enablers and facilitators of corruption

  6. Gemini Links 19/07/2025: Git For Authors and Filtered Antenna
    Links for the day
  7. UEFI 'Secure' Boot Abuses by Microsoft to be Brought Up in the UK High Court in 3 Months
    we'll seek compensation
  8. Russia Set to Ban Facebook?
    If WhatsApp is made to "leave", that means Facebook or "Meta".
  9. Next Year It'll Be Half a Decade Since the Fall of Freenode (and IRC is Still Doing OK)
    Our IRC network is still accessible using the exact same software that ran in Windows 3.x
  10. Lupa Will Soon Know of 3,100+ Active Gemini Capsules
    And some people in the "Small Web" try to tell us that Gemini is dying?
  11. The Slopfarms Are Taking Real News Articles and Replacing Them With Lies Generated by Machines
    Bluntly speaking, Fagioli is nothing short of an online scammer
  12. Links 19/07/2025: Techtarget to Cull 10% of Staff, New Threats to Free Press in the US (Home of Dangerous and Violent Stranglers From Microsoft)
    Links for the day
  13. Gemini Links 19/07/2025: "Climate Justice” and Forking Programs
    Links for the day
  14. What Wayland and Microsoft/IBM systemd Have in Common
    focus on what IBM (Red Hat) is pushing while running over critics.
  15. Linux Already Has About 60% of the "Market"
    "When mentioning the client side," opines an associate, "it is essential to recite the list of other markets where Microsoft is negligible or a no-show. It is repetitive to do so, but it needs saying

    often."
  16. Finland (and NATO) Must Move to GNU/Linux and Dump Microsoft Even Faster
    "Microsoft is not a technology problem, it is a staffing problem."
  17. The Microsofters We Sued Helped Microsoft Make GNU/Linux 'Expire' This Year
    "Linux and Secure Boot certificate expiration"
  18. linuxconfig.org Joins linuxtechlab.com and Others, Becomes a Slopfarm With Fake Linux 'Articles' (LLM Slop)
    They contain "linux" in their domain names, but they are just slopfarms
  19. Links 19/07/2025: Microsoft Cuts in China and Wall Street Journal Sued for Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein
    Links for the day
  20. Fascistic Policies Got 'Normalised' in 'Public Office'. Let's Not Let the Same Happen in 'Tech'.
    Political discourse typically guides what's "normal" and what "good citizens" should believe/feel
  21. Yes, Your Mastodon Instance Will Also Shut Down
    Few people run a one-person instance in the Fediverse
  22. The Demise of GAFAM Necessitates Greater and Broader Awareness
    Morale at Microsoft is really bad
  23. Free Software Foundation Reaches 75% of Funding Goal
    Not bad for this "Fosschild"
  24. Slopwatch: 7 New Examples of Fake 'Linux' Slop Pieces (Plagiarism With Misinformation)
    Serial Sloppers need to be shunned
  25. Links 19/07/2025: Kapo-berg Settles, Software Patents Challenged
    Links for the day
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  27. IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 18, 2025
    IRC logs for Friday, July 18, 2025
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
 
This is free and open source software
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious
from the past week
Some of the latest articles
Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling
some gaming picks
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security related links
Instructionals/Technical Leftovers
today's howtos
LibreOffice Reminds People of How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'
OOXML commentary
Android Leftovers
Chrome OS Will Merge With Android and Sony Surprises With a New Camera
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx
Debian-derived distros
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More
Hardware picks
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering
a pair of links
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from the official sites
Linux Phone
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More
latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects
Some of the latest articles
Mabox 25.07 - July ISO refresh & auto theming!
The July ISO refresh brings back the improved automatic theme creation mechanism based on wallpaper colors
Distributions and Operating Systems, Free Software, and More
Education and Events About Free Software
some FOSS picks
Otto Kekäläinen, Daniel Pocock, and Gunnar Wolf on Debian Tools and Blunders
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
BSD: OpenBSD and BSD Now
Some BSD news
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly Red Hat's own promotional stuff
Web Leftovers
Sparky 7.8
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Rolls Out with Over 60 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 25.2.5 rolls out with over 60 bug fixes
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, More Modding
some hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO and more
Android Leftovers
Chrome’s Bottom Bar on Android has Finally Arrived
Games: Cyberpunk 2077 2.3, Descenders Next, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
No blind guessing – Constrict reduces compression hesitation
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Get a Bug Fix Update
ONLYOFFICE 9.0, released in June
Release of mesa 25.2.0-rc1 and mesa 25.1.6
two Mesa releases
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
Thai Flavors: Ultramarine 41 and 42 — Your Linux Menu Picks
When Ultramarine Linux 42 was released just as Larry Cafiero was wrapping up his evaluation of the previous version
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes
Hyprland 0.50 tiling Wayland compositor drops legacy rendering
Security Leftovers
Security related news
GNU/Linux and more
Instructionals/Technical articles
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Some of the latest articles