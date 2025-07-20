news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
In Norway, Android/Linux Has Just Hit All-Time High (First Time Since 2020), GNU/Linux Already Very Prevalent
Despite its small population size, Norway gave us Qt and many other things
-
Microsoft's Mass Layoffs Very Wide-Ranging, Media Focused on Gaming Though Microsoft Mass-Firing Lawyers and "AI" Staff (Contradicting Its Supposed "Investment" in "AI")
Microsoft plans to fire almost half a thousand people in legal roles
-
2012 Article About the Free Software Foundation Blasting Canonical/Ubuntu Over Adoption of "Secure" Boot (Microsoft's Remote Control Over GNU/Linux Since PCs' Power-on)
By Katherine Noyes (article has since then became 404, not found)
-
Debian Can Dump Blind Users Because I am Not Blind
the sort of mentality we're up against
-
The European Patent Office Cannot Attract Proficient Patent Examiners Who Master Their Domain
They are enablers and facilitators of corruption
New
-
Gemini Links 19/07/2025: Git For Authors and Filtered Antenna
Links for the day
-
UEFI 'Secure' Boot Abuses by Microsoft to be Brought Up in the UK High Court in 3 Months
we'll seek compensation
-
Russia Set to Ban Facebook?
If WhatsApp is made to "leave", that means Facebook or "Meta".
-
Next Year It'll Be Half a Decade Since the Fall of Freenode (and IRC is Still Doing OK)
Our IRC network is still accessible using the exact same software that ran in Windows 3.x
-
Lupa Will Soon Know of 3,100+ Active Gemini Capsules
And some people in the "Small Web" try to tell us that Gemini is dying?
-
The Slopfarms Are Taking Real News Articles and Replacing Them With Lies Generated by Machines
Bluntly speaking, Fagioli is nothing short of an online scammer
-
Links 19/07/2025: Techtarget to Cull 10% of Staff, New Threats to Free Press in the US (Home of Dangerous and Violent Stranglers From Microsoft)
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 19/07/2025: "Climate Justice” and Forking Programs
Links for the day
-
What Wayland and Microsoft/IBM systemd Have in Common
focus on what IBM (Red Hat) is pushing while running over critics.
-
Linux Already Has About 60% of the "Market"
"When mentioning the client side," opines an associate, "it is essential to recite the list of other markets where Microsoft is negligible or a no-show. It is repetitive to do so, but it needs saying
Newoften."
-
Finland (and NATO) Must Move to GNU/Linux and Dump Microsoft Even Faster
"Microsoft is not a technology problem, it is a staffing problem."
-
The Microsofters We Sued Helped Microsoft Make GNU/Linux 'Expire' This Year
"Linux and Secure Boot certificate expiration"
-
linuxconfig.org Joins linuxtechlab.com and Others, Becomes a Slopfarm With Fake Linux 'Articles' (LLM Slop)
They contain "linux" in their domain names, but they are just slopfarms
-
Links 19/07/2025: Microsoft Cuts in China and Wall Street Journal Sued for Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein
Links for the day
-
Fascistic Policies Got 'Normalised' in 'Public Office'. Let's Not Let the Same Happen in 'Tech'.
Political discourse typically guides what's "normal" and what "good citizens" should believe/feel
-
Yes, Your Mastodon Instance Will Also Shut Down
Few people run a one-person instance in the Fediverse
-
The Demise of GAFAM Necessitates Greater and Broader Awareness
Morale at Microsoft is really bad
-
Free Software Foundation Reaches 75% of Funding Goal
Not bad for this "Fosschild"
-
Slopwatch: 7 New Examples of Fake 'Linux' Slop Pieces (Plagiarism With Misinformation)
Serial Sloppers need to be shunned
-
Links 19/07/2025: Kapo-berg Settles, Software Patents Challenged
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 18, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, July 18, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Span from 2025-07-13 to 2025-07-19 3540 /about.shtml 2206 /n/2025/07/14/Slashdot_Media_Turned_Linux_Journal_Into_a_Slopfarm_and_Now_Sla.shtml 1759 /n/2025/07/16/Why_I_am_Suing_the_Serial_Strangler_From_Microsoft_Alex_Balabha.shtml 1072 /index.shtml 1047 /browse/latest.shtml 1034 /irc.shtml 848 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml