HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland

Jul 20, 2025



Big news for Linux users—Chromium has just taken a major step, as the browser now supports the color-management-v1 protocol for Wayland, which means smoother, more vibrant HDR video playback on compatible setups.

For those unfamiliar, color-management-v1 is a Wayland protocol that enables apps to label the exact color/HDR format of what they draw and learn a monitor’s capabilities, allowing the compositor to map colors and tone accurately instead of guessing.

The change, which recently landed in Chromium’s codebase, enables proper rendering on HDR surfaces —a feature that has been a long time coming for Wayland users. Early testing shows it’s already working on KDE Plasma 6.4.2, so if you’ve got an HDR-capable display, you might finally start seeing those deeper blacks and brighter highlights in supported videos.