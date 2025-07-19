Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling

Between 2025-07-09 and 2025-07-16 there were 77 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 691 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.1 % of total released titles. That’s a LOT of games! Much more than released in the past few weeks. The indie scene has woken up for the summer and there’s quite a lot of good titles to consider as well. I’d like to highlight Noobs Are Coming which takes the concept of the horde game (as la Vampire Survivor) but puts you in the role of the Final Boss! And there’s the great new Free title, Dog Walk, from Blender Studio, that is a great little game to showcase how can you combine Blender assets and Godot to make something very well crafted. Worth a look for the technology aspect alone!