Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam gaming finally comes to RISC-V — AAA titles like The Witcher 3 and Crysis now playable thanks to revamped emulation tool
Linux developers have managed to get Steam games running on RISC-V-powered platforms using a refined x86 emulator.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Noobs Are Coming and Dog Walk - 2025-07-16 Edition
Between 2025-07-09 and 2025-07-16 there were 77 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 691 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.1 % of total released titles. That’s a LOT of games! Much more than released in the past few weeks. The indie scene has woken up for the summer and there’s quite a lot of good titles to consider as well. I’d like to highlight Noobs Are Coming which takes the concept of the horde game (as la Vampire Survivor) but puts you in the role of the Final Boss! And there’s the great new Free title, Dog Walk, from Blender Studio, that is a great little game to showcase how can you combine Blender assets and Godot to make something very well crafted. Worth a look for the technology aspect alone!
XDA ☛ Lossless Scaling is my holdout Windows app, and it's already great on Linux
Short of a couple of games, there's one app that's made the switch to Linux difficult — Lossless Scaling. It's actually an app I need more on Linux than I do on Windows, as both AMD and Nvidia don't offer their driver-level frame generation features on Linux. Officially, Lossless Scaling only works on Windows. However, one developer, with some help from the Lossless Scaling devs, is working on an open-source project to bring Lossless Scaling's excellent frame generation to Linux.