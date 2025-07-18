news
Web Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
University of Toronto ☛ Two tools I've been using to look into my web traffic volume
These days, there's an unusually large plague of web crawlers, many of them attributed to LLM activities and most of them acting anonymously, with forged user agents and sometimes widely distributed source IPs. Recently I've been using two tools more and more to try to identify and assess suspicious traffic sources.
Manuel Moreale ☛ RSS feeds
If there’s one phenomenon I can’t wrap my head around is the proliferation of people who are tech-savvy and nerdy enough to know what RSS is but are also unable to discover my RSS feeds.
Mozilla
Linuxiac ☛ WebGPU Lands in Firefox 141 on Windows, Eyes Linux and macOS Next
After years of development, Mozilla is finally rolling out WebGPU support in Firefox 141, starting with Windows users. This modern graphics API provides web apps with direct access to a device’s GPU, unlocking way more power than older web graphics tech like WebGL.
To put it simply, WebGPU enables smoother gaming, richer visualizations, and faster local computation within the browser.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Custom CLI tool to link Mastodon posts and blog posts
Since my website is built with Eleventy which is a Javascript tool, I tend to build my website tools with Javascript as well so this command line tool is a Javascript script too.
